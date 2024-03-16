Expand / Collapse search

Vancouver Whitecaps score 3 first-half goals to beat Dallas 3-1

FC Dallas
Associated Press
FRISCO, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Petar Musa #9 of FC Dallas and Sebastian Berhalter #16 of Vancouver Whitecaps FC head the ball during the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Brian White and a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps scored three goals in the first half and beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Saturday night. 

Vancouver (2-0-1) has won two straight while Dallas (1-3-0) has lost three in a row. 

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Mathías Laborda tapped a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. White assisted on the goal and then scored on a header about four minutes later.

Sebastian Lletget's header-goal in the 40th minute pulled Dallas within 2-1. About two minutes later, Ryan Raposo played a cross to Fafá Picault, who headed the ball in front of the six-yard box and it bounced past diving goalkeeper Maarten Paes from just inside the left post to make it 3-1. 

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver.