FC Dallas to host Inter Miami, Lionel Messi at Cotton Bowl Stadium

Thousands of soccer fans are expected to brave the chilly weather Monday evening at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas to see one of the best players in the game.

FC Dallas will host Inter Miami and star player, Lionel Messi, for a preseason match.

MORE: FC Dallas News

The team has not played at the Cotton Bowl since 2009.

It was the original home for the football club back when it was called the Dallas Burn.

They played at the Cotton Bowl off and on starting in 1996 until they moved to their current home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and there’s a chance of rain in the forecast when the game begins at 5 p.m.

For some fans, being cold and wet is a small price to pay to watch Messi, one of soccer’s greats.

FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on after a successful penalty kick during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Expand

The last time he and Miami faced Dallas was in August. The match ended in a 4-4 draw before a dramatic penalty shootout gave the win to Miami.

The parking lots for Monday’s game open at 2 p.m., although tailgating is not allowed.

The gates open at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to dress warm and bring rain gear. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.