Ferreira passes dad with 25 goals, FC Dallas tops Sounders 2-0

Jesús Ferreira scored his 25th career Major League Soccer goal, one more than father David, to help FC Dallas beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday.

Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead in the 65th minute, with an assist from Ema Twumasi.

David Ferreira played for Dallas from 2008-13.

Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira's U.S. teammate, added a goal in the 88th.

Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.

Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

Advertisement

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, while the Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.