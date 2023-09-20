Expand / Collapse search

Ferreira scores twice to rally FC Dallas to 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas
Associated Press
SANDY, UT - SEPTEMBER 20: Paul Arriola #7 of FC Dallas pushes the ball up the field against Real Salt lake during the first half of their game at America First Field September 20, 2023 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

SANDY, Utah (AP) - Jesús Ferreira scored two of three unanswered goals in the second half and FC Dallas rallied to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-10-8) snaps a seven-match winless streak on the road (0-5-2) with the victory. The club had gone 15 straight matches on the road in the regular season without scoring multiple goals.

Real Salt Lake (11-11-7) took a 1-0 lead two minutes before halftime when Cristian Arango took a pass from Braian Ojeda and scored for a fifth time in his sixth start and eighth appearance this season. Arango becomes the fourth RSL player to score in four straight regular-season matches. Arango has scored six goals in four matches against Dallas, including a hat trick in the first meeting.

Dallas scored the equalizer in the 56th minute on Paul Arriola’s second goal of the season. Paxton Pomykal had an assist.