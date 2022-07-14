Expand / Collapse search

Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Dallas 1-0

Published 
Updated 10:14AM
FC Dallas
Associated Press
article

FRISCO, TX - JULY 13: Paul Arriola #7 of FC Dallas and Tayvon Gray #24 of New York City FC battle for the ball at Toyota Stadium on July 13, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Héber Araujo dos Santos scored a first-half goal and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Araujo dos Santos' fifth goal of the season came in the 29th minute with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez.

Johnson needed just one save to get the clean sheet for NYCFC (10-4-5), which became the first team to 10 wins in the Eastern Conference. The win vaults NYCFC over the New York Red Bulls and into second place, one point behind the front-running Philadelphia Union.

MORE: FC Dallas Coverage on FOX 4 News

Dallas (7-6-7) outshot NYCFC 12-4. Both teams only had one shot on goal.

Maarten Paes did not have a save for Dallas.