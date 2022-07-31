Jara scores, Paes makes 4 saves; FC Dallas beats Galaxy 1-0
article
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Franco Jara’s goal and Maarten Paes’ four saves led Dallas to a 1-0 victory Saturday night over the LA Galaxy.
Jara scored in the ninth minute to give Dallas (9-6-8) a 1-0 lead. Marco Farfan had an assist on the goal.
Dallas outshot the Galaxy (9-10-3) 15-10, with seven shots on goal to three for the Galaxy.
MORE: FC Dallas Coverage on FOX 4 News
Paes saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.
Up next for Dallas is a matchup Tuesday with the Seattle Sounders on the road, while the Galaxy visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.