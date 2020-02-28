FC Dallas kicks off new season Saturday against Philadelphia Union

article

FC Dallas kicks off its 25th season on Saturday with high expectations.

The team’s season ended last year with a 4-3 loss to Seattle in the playoffs. The Sounders went on to win the MLS title.

Midfielder Ryan Hollingshead hopes the playoff experience can help the young team take another step forward.

“We look back with a ton of confidence in what we were able to do, even with our team last year with a lot of young guys getting their first minutes. Now we’re looking forward to a core of guys who are experienced, adding a couple really good pieces this year. We really have a lot of confidence going forward this year,” he said.

Saturday night’s match against the Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium kicks off at 5 p.m.