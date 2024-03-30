Austin FC wins over FC Dallas 2-1

article

Diego Rubio and Julio Cascante each scored a goal to help Austin FC beat FC Dallas 2-1 Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Rubio scored his second goal of the season to give Austin (1-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. Sebastián Driussi chipped an arcing entry to Rubio, who slipped behind the defense a put away a header from 6 yards out.

Eugene Ansah rolled a shot past goalkeeper Brad Stuver inside the far post to give Dallas (1-4-0) a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.

MORE: FC Dallas Coverage

Cascante tied in a couple minutes later when he redirected a cross played by Jon Gallagher under the crossbar but over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Maarten Paes in the 53rd.

Austin had 65% possession and outshot Dallas 16-7.

Stuver and Paes finished with three saves apiece.

Dallas has lost four games in a row since a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the season opener.