FC Dallas sets dates, kickoff times for MLS Cup Playoffs series vs. Portland Timbers

The Brief On Saturday, FC Dallas secured the No. 2 seed advantage in the Western Conference in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. The win pushed FC Dallas to 58 points on the season, which is the third most in club history. Their final regular season record sits at 16-8-10. FC Dallas will take on the Portland Timbers in the first round of the MLS playoffs, with Game 1 of their series set for 3p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at Toyota Stadium.



FC Dallas will have home field advantage for the first round of the MLS playoffs as they host a team they're unbeaten against this season.

FC Dallas secures No. 2 playoff seed

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 7: Santiago Moreno #10 of FC Dallas celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar V Expand

What we know:

On Saturday, November 7, FC Dallas defeated the Colorado Rapids by a 3-1 final margin. Joaquin Valiente, Kaick and Santi Moreno scored for FC Dallas in the win.

The victory in their final regular season game pushed FC Dallas up to 58 points, which secured the No. 2 overall seed in the Western Conference for the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

FC Dallas finished behind the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference, who lead the conference with 64 points.

Their 58 points are the third most points in a season in FC Dallas history. The club scored 62 goals during the 2026 season, which set a new club record.

What's next:

FC Dallas will now face the Portland Timbers in the first round of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The two teams played twice in 2026. FC Dallas fought to a 2-2 tie on the road in July before defeating the Timbers 2-1 at home in September.

Here's the schedule for the best-of-three series:

Game 1: Saturday, November 21 at 3 p.m. CT at FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium)

Game 2: Saturday, November 28 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Portland Timbers (Prividence Park)

Game 3: Wednesday, December 2 at time TBD at FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium) (if necessary)

All three games will be broadcast on Apple TV. Game 2 will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.

Tickets for Game 1 are on sale on FC Dallas' website.