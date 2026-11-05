Dallas shooting and crash near DART Ledbetter Station leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

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The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting led to a car crash near DART’s Ledbetter Station. Because the crash is blocking the train tracks, DART Blue Line trains face delays with shuttle buses running between the Ledbetter and VA Medical Center stations. Police have not yet made an arrest or said anything about a motive for the shooting.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting and car crash near Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Ledbetter Station.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on E. Ledbetter Drive and S. Lancaster Road around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of the gray sedan crashed into another vehicle after being shot.

The driver with the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital and later died.

A second person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

What we don't know:

Dallas police are still trying to determine who shot the driver of the gray sedan and why.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Big picture view:

DART’s Blue Line train is experiencing delays near the Ledbetter Station because the victim’s gray sedan ended up blocking the train tracks.

Shuttle buses are being used to help transport riders between the Ledbetter and VA Medical Center stations while police are investigating.

There’s no word yet on how long that investigation will last.