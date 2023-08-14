Ezekiel Elliott expected to sign deal with New England Patriots

After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign a new deal with the New England Patriots.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Patriots are expected to sign Elliott to a 1-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million.

Earlier in the day, Elliott posted the number 15 on social media, hinting that he would be going back to the number 15, which he wore in college.

He also posted a photo of himself with a new haircut.

Zeke will likely serve as a backup for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

"One Five, all the way live!" Elliott posted, tagging the Patriots.

There had been rumors that Elliott may reunite with the Cowboys, and Jerry Jones did little to dispel those whispers, never ruling out a return.

Elliott struggled last season with the Cowboys, putting up career lows in yards per game and yards per carry in 2022, eventually losing his role as starter to Tony Pollard.

Since being picked in the first-round of the 2016 draft, Elliott has been one of the league's best running backs, scoring 80 touchdowns throughout his Cowboys career.

He is the NFL's second-leading active rusher behind Titans RB Derrick Henry and the Cowboys third-leading rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

The Patriots take on the Cowboys on October 1 at AT&T Stadium.