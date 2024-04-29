Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on return: reports

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be feeding Zeke again next season.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a deal that will return the former Pro Bowl running to Big D, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The deal is pending Elliott passing a physical.

The Cowboys and Zeke exchanged eyeball emojis on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old running back was released by the Cowboys after the 2022 season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots meet on the field after the game at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Get Expand

Elliott signed with the New England Patriots in 2023 and recorded 642 rushing yards, but only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

The Cowboys' run game struggled in 202,3 and last year's starter Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys front office met with Elliott last week.

The team did not select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliott will join new signing Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat in the Cowboys running back room.

Zeke was the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2016 Draft and played for 6 years in Dallas.

He is the Cowboys' third-leading rusher of all time behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.