Extreme heat again affecting start times for high school football games

North Texas school districts are making changes to deal with the extreme heat, and many are once again delaying high school football games.

The high temperature on Friday is expected to hit a record-breaking 108 degrees.

Because of that, home varsity football games in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District are delayed for half an hour.

The kickoff for the Colleyville Heritage vs. Ennis game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

On Thursday, several districts such as Grand Prairie ISD moved their junior varsity games back half an hour.

Grand Prairie ISD said part of its training process involves trying to help players acclimate to the heat with outdoor practices during the summer.

"We're going to take every precaution we can take especially through this sustained heat wave. Our hope is that sometime during the football season the heat will break and that will be good for the kids. I know it will be good for the fans. Until that happens, we'll just keep an eye on everybody," said Sam Buchmeyer, a spokesman for Grand Prairie ISD.

Mesquite ISD is pushing back football games by at least 30 minutes and canceling outdoor practices for Friday.

Arlington ISD is also delaying start times for football games. It has rescheduled some tennis matches and mandated quarterly water breaks in junior high football games.

Fans throughout North Texas are urged to double-check their school district’s website and social media accounts for updates.