England arrives in Dallas for World Cup match

The Brief Team England has arrived in North Texas ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Group L opener against Croatia. The match kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, with favored England seeking redemption for their 2018 semi-final loss. Traveling fans from both nations are already gathering across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to experience local culture before tomorrow's game.



Team England has arrived in North Texas for their 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Croatia at Dallas Stadium.

Team England’s arrival

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What we know:

The team arrived at Dallas-Love Field Airport around 4:30 p.m. after a morning training session at their home base in Kansas City.

Players and coaches are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday evening while English fans gather at Seven Doors Kitchen and Cocktails. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Big picture view:

All eyes are on this matchup as the English "Three Lions" look to even the score with Croatia after a heartbreaking loss in 2018.

In the semi-final of the World Cup in Moscow, the Croatian team took out the giant England 2-1 in extra time. England went home just short of competing for a title.

The two teams have met since then, with England beating Croatia in their last two competitive matches.

And this time around, England is favored to win. Many experts predict they’ll at least make it to the quarterfinals.

Related article

What's next:

England and Croatia will face off at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Dallas Stadium.

English super fan tries Tex-Mex for the first time

FOX 4’s Amelia Jones met up with an English super fan, Andy Milne, and his friend, Stuart Kenyon, at the Mi Cocina restaurant at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park on Monday.

Amelia interviewed Milne back in March after he sold his house to help fund his World Cup trip. He told her he was looking forward to trying Tex-Mex and frozen margaritas.

Related article

What they're saying:

Neither of the Englishmen had tried chips and queso before, and they enjoyed their first taste. "Oh wow, that's lovely, that's amazing!"

Everything else got high marks, except for maybe the ranch water they tried.

They both said they are looking forward to Wednesday’s game at Dallas Stadium and hopefully a tournament title.

Related article