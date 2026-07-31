Man accused in Watauga bat attack that hospitalized 1
WATAUGA, Texas - Watauga police arrested a man who allegedly attacked another person with a bat.
What we know:
The assault happened on Wednesday in the 6500 block of Ridglea Drive.
Officers who responded to the scene found a victim suffering from a serious head injury. That person was taken to the hospital.
A SWAT team was called to a nearby home to help arrest 20-year-old Anthony Curtis Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and outstanding warrants.
The officers found a bat believed to be used in the offense inside the home.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the motive for the attack or the relationship between Curtis and the victim.
The victim’s medical condition is unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Watauga Police Department.