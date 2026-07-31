Man accused in Watauga bat attack that hospitalized 1

article

The Brief Police in Watauga arrested 20-year-old Anthony Curtis Jr. after a SWAT response on Wednesday for an alleged attack involving a bat. The victim suffered a serious head injury during the incident on Ridglea Drive and was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released details regarding the victim's current condition, a motive, or the relationship between the two individuals.



Watauga police arrested a man who allegedly attacked another person with a bat.

What we know:

The assault happened on Wednesday in the 6500 block of Ridglea Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene found a victim suffering from a serious head injury. That person was taken to the hospital.

A SWAT team was called to a nearby home to help arrest 20-year-old Anthony Curtis Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and outstanding warrants.

The officers found a bat believed to be used in the offense inside the home.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the motive for the attack or the relationship between Curtis and the victim.

The victim’s medical condition is unknown.