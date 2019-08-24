Elvis Andrus will use Baby Shark-themed bat during Players' Weekend

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus made news earlier this season when he used "Baby Shark" as his walk-up song, and he'll continue with that theme by using a bat inspired by the children's song.

As part of "Players' Weekend," Major League Baseball allows its players to use nicknames on their jerseys and use equipment that normally wouldn't be allowed.

Andrus took this opportunity to use a Baby Shark-themed bat.

He debuted the bat before Saturday's game, and will use it when the Rangers take on the White Sox the next two days.