Elvis Andrus announces he's retiring as a Ranger

Longtime Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will announce his retirement on Friday.

Andrus' major league career started in Texas in 2009 and he quickly became a fan favorite.

He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2009, an All-Star in 2010 and 2012 and a key member of the Rangers American League Championship teams in 2010 and 2011.

Stephen Piscotty of the Athletics is tagged out by Elvis Andrus of the Rangers attempting to extend a single in the eighth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on April 5, 2018 in Oakland, California.

Andrus played with Texas until 2020, becoming the team's all-time leader in stolen bases and finishing second in games played.

He had short stints with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

Andrus has not played in the big leagues since 2023. He spent Spring Training with Arizona on a minor league deal.

The Rangers are holding a news conference at 2:30 on Friday to announce his retirement as a Ranger.

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 21: Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers takes the helmet of Adrian Beltre #29 as he heads to the dugout after a three run home run in the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Longtime teammate and current Special Assistant to the General Manager Michael Young will be in attendance. Los Angeles Angels Manager Ron Washington, who managed the Rangers during Andrus' first six seasons, is also expected to speak.

Andrus and Young will also participate in the ceremonial first pitch before Friday night's game against the Angels.