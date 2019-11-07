Ellie Goulding named halftime performer for Dallas Cowboys 2019 Thanksgiving game
Pop star Ellie Goulding will perform during halftime of the annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.
Goulding’s performance will be the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, a holiday donation drive that the Cowboys have been a part of for more than two decades.
Some of Goulding’s hits include “Love Me Like You Do,” “Close to Me,” and “Lights.”
"Ellie Goulding's infectious energy and generous spirit is a perfect match to kick off the campaign," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys Executive Vice President.
The Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $142 million in 2018.
The Cowboys host the Buffalo Bills for this year’s game at AT&T Stadium.
Some previous performers:
2004: Destiny’s Child
2005: Sheryl Crow
2006: Carrie Underwood
2007: Kelly Clarkson
2008: The Jonas Brothers
2009: Daughtry
2010: Keith Urban
2011: Enrique Iglesias
2012: Kenny Chesney
2013: Selena Gomez
2014: Pitbull
2015: Luke Bryan
2016: Eric Church
2017: Thomas Rhett
2018: Meghan Trainor