Ellie Goulding named halftime performer for Dallas Cowboys 2019 Thanksgiving game

Pop star Ellie Goulding will perform during halftime of the annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

Goulding’s performance will be the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, a holiday donation drive that the Cowboys have been a part of for more than two decades.

Some of Goulding’s hits include “Love Me Like You Do,” “Close to Me,” and “Lights.”

"Ellie Goulding's infectious energy and generous spirit is a perfect match to kick off the campaign," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys Executive Vice President.

The Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $142 million in 2018.

The Cowboys host the Buffalo Bills for this year’s game at AT&T Stadium.

Some previous performers:

2004: Destiny’s Child

2005: Sheryl Crow

2006: Carrie Underwood

2007: Kelly Clarkson

2008: The Jonas Brothers

2009: Daughtry

2010: Keith Urban

2011: Enrique Iglesias

2012: Kenny Chesney

2013: Selena Gomez

2014: Pitbull

2015: Luke Bryan

2016: Eric Church

2017: Thomas Rhett

2018: Meghan Trainor