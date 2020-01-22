Expand / Collapse search

Dwight Powell likely out for season after torn Achilles

Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks’ center Dwight Powell is likely out for the rest of the season after he suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon during Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Powell dropped to the floor immediately after the non-contact injury, and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg while being helped back to the locker room.

The Mavs confirmed on Wednesday that Powell has a torn Achilles.

The team added that he is weighing his surgical options.

J.J. Barea suffered a similar injury last January, and missed the remainder of that season.