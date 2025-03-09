Texas high school basketball: Duncanville wins 6A Division I state championship
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Duncanville Panthers are state champions!
Duncanville defeated Houston Bellaire in San Antonio on Saturday night 54-52 to take the 6A Division I state championship in boys basketball.
Duncanville's Kayden Edwards scored 23 points in the final game, leading the Panthers. The TCU-bound Edwards was named MVP after the game.
Bellaire's Shelton Henderson led all scorers with 25 points.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.