Texas high school basketball: Duncanville wins 6A Division I state championship

Published  March 9, 2025 1:01pm CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Duncanville Panthers are state champions!

Duncanville defeated Houston Bellaire in San Antonio on Saturday night 54-52 to take the 6A Division I state championship in boys basketball.

Duncanville's Kayden Edwards scored 23 points in the final game, leading the Panthers. The TCU-bound Edwards was named MVP after the game.

Bellaire's Shelton Henderson led all scorers with 25 points.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.

