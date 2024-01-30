Dereck Lively II selected to Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II has been a revelation on the court, and now he's getting a bit of recognition.

Lively was selected to play in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The 19-year-old from Duke is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in his rookie season.

He also only trails San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama in 20-point, 10-rebound games among rookies.

The Mavericks selected Lively with the 12th pick in the 2023 draft.

Lively will be the first Dallas Maverick to play in the Rising Stars game since Luka Doncic participated in 2019 and 2020.

The announcement comes a day after Lively scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a crucial game against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

The Rising Stars game will be played Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.