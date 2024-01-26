Luka Doncic named as starter in NBA All-Star game

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named to the NBA All-Star team for the fifth time in six seasons.

Doncic was chosen as a starter in the Western Confernce alongside the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns look on during the first half at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and Expand

It is Doncic's fourth time to be chosen to start the All-Star Game. Only Dirk Nowitzki (14 times) has been selected to the All-Star team more than Luka.

So far this season, Doncic is averaging 33.6 points (2nd in the league), 8.5 rebounds (21st in the league) and 9.3 assists (3rd in the league) per game.

When asked about his improvement this season on TNT, Doncic downplayed his accomplishments.

"I know we gotta win more games. I think we're struggling a little bit, but, you know, we just gotta work on everything, take bigger steps every year and every year becomes more of a challenge," he said.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic has Suns fan ejected after 'get on a treadmill' taunt

In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — the reigning NBA MVP, two-time defending scoring champion and current NBA scoring leader — in the frontcourt. Tatum set an All-Star Game record last season, scoring 55 points in Salt Lake City on the way to MVP honors.

The East guards are Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton — who’ll be a starter on his home floor — and Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard.

Among the notables not picked as starters: Golden State's Stephen Curry, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards.

The game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.