Texas high school basketball: Denton Guyer wins 6A Division 2 state title

By
Published  March 8, 2025 7:09pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 4
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Denton Guyer won the 6A Division 2 state championship in boys basketball on Saturday in San Antonio.

Guyer made a late defensive stand to defeat Katy Jordan 48-47 in the championship game.

Denton guard Silas Rodriguez led all scorers with 20 points in the game, hitting 4 threes.

Rodriguez was named MVP of the finals.

It is Denton Guyer's first ever state title in boys basketball.

