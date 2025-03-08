Texas high school basketball: Denton Guyer wins 6A Division 2 state title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Denton Guyer won the 6A Division 2 state championship in boys basketball on Saturday in San Antonio.
Guyer made a late defensive stand to defeat Katy Jordan 48-47 in the championship game.
Denton guard Silas Rodriguez led all scorers with 20 points in the game, hitting 4 threes.
Rodriguez was named MVP of the finals.
It is Denton Guyer's first ever state title in boys basketball.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.