Watch: Dallas Cowboys great Demarcus Ware sings the national anthem

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
article

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: DeMarcus Ware, part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, sings the National Anthem prior to the National Football League Hall of Fame preseason game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023

DALLAS - The NFL kicked off its Hall of Fame weekend Thursday night. A former Dallas Cowboys player who will be enshrined helped get things started in a way you might not expect.

Former linebacker Demarcus Ware sang the national anthem before the Hall of Fame game between the Browns and Jets.

His musical debut was actually a tribute to a former teammate.

Ware told the Dallas Morning News he used to sing the anthem on the sidelines with Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during their time in Denver. Thomas passed away two years ago from complications related to a seizure disorder.

Ware said he gets his singing chops from his mom.

DeMarcus Ware talks HoF speech, Micah Parsons, golf

Dallas Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware talks about why he chose Jerry Jones to introduce him at his Hall of Fame induction, what Micah Parsons has to do to be the next all-time great and what Tony Romo has taught him about the game of golf.

The Good Day FOX 4 crew shared their thoughts on the performance Friday morning.

"The further he got through that, the more confidence he gained. And actually, towards the end it’s pretty amazing," said traffic reporter Chip Waggoner. "It brings the goosebumps out."

"He nailed it," added anchor Brandon Todd. 

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is Saturday, and Ware said his speech is ready. 