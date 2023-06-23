Deion Sanders says he won’t have foot amputated

article

Pro football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says he will not have to have his foot amputated.

The former Dallas Cowboys star cleared up rumors about his health on social media.

Sanders said he’ll undergo an emergency procedure on Friday to take care of two blood clots and improve blood flow.

He had two toes amputated last year because of those same circulation problems.

Last week, he shared a YouTube video of his meeting with orthopedic and vascular surgeons. They discussed his daily pain levels, the risks, and his next possible steps.

"Well, I know what risks are," Sanders said in the video. "I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand."

Sanders is getting ready for his first season as the University of Colorado’s head football coach.

