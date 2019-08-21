Dallas' XFL franchise will be called the Renegades

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The new Dallas XFL team will be called the Renegades, league officials announced on Wednesday.

The Dallas Renegades will begin play in February 2020 and play at Globe Life Park. The ballpark is in its final season as the home of the Texas Rangers before the baseball team moves to Globe Life Field.

The league was founded by World Wrestling Entertainment chairman Vince McMahon. It will have 45-man active roster and play a 10-week regular season.

The other franchise nicknames revealed: Houston Roughnecks, LA Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers, DC Defenders.

Former University of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is the head coach and general manager of the Dallas franchise.

Rangers officials say the ballpark will be slightly tweaked so a full football field can be installed. The field would run lengthwise along the current first base line, with end zones in front of the current visitor’s dugout and the right field wall.