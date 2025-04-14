Dallas Wings expected to draft UConn's Paige Bueckers with No. 1 pick

article

The Dallas Wings will have the top pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Dallas Wings No. 1 Draft Pick

What we know:

The Wings had a rough season last year, winning only nine games.

But it did earn them the right to content for the top pick in the WNBA Draft.

The team won the draft lottery and is expected to pick former UConn point guard Paige Bueckers with the top pick.

Bueckers closed out her final year at UConn with a national championship. So, she’s expected to be a major component on and off the court for the Wins as they try to revamp their roster.

What they're saying:

Wings General Manager Curt Miller said he’s optimistic about building the team up.

"You can look at what No. 1 picks have done to the franchise around the league and how much they’ve impacted. You saw genuine excitement of me when we won the draft lottery and knowing what that can do," he said.

What's next:

The draft gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

The Wings will host a draft party at College Park Center in Arlington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Bueckers is expected to head to Texas after the draft for appearances and to get ready for training camp starting on April 27.

Paige Bueckers’ Unrivaled Deal

According to an ESPN report, Bueckers has also signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled.

The professional three-on-three league plays during the WNBA off-season.

What’s notable is the amount of money she’ll make. Her salary in the first year is expected to beat her full four-year contract with the WNBA.