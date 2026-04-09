Dallas Wings trade Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun

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The Brief The Dallas Wings are trading Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Rayah Marshall. Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, played in 15 games for the Wings last season after they acquired her in a midseason trade. The team continues to reshape the roster around 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the incoming top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.



The Dallas Wings continue to reshape their roster around Paige Bueckers and the incoming No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Wings traded forward Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for forward/center Rayah Marshall.

Miller was acquired by the Wings in a midseason trade with the Minnesota Lynx last August. She appeared in 15 regular-season games for Dallas, averaging 3.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. She was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Marshall was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft out of the University of Southern California. She appeared in 15 regular-season contests for the Sun in 2025, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

UNCASVILLE, CT - JULY 28: Rayah Marshall #13 of the Connecticut Sun free throw during the game against the Seattle Storm on July 28, 2025 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, Expand

Dig deeper:

The trade comes just a few days before the Wings will pick first overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is scheduled to be held on April 13.

It's the second year in a row the franchise has held the No. 1 overall pick, having selected WNBA All-Star Paige Bueckers with the top pick in 2025.

What's next:

The Wings begin their 2026 season on the road at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9. They'll make their home debut at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, May 12 against the Atlanta Dream.