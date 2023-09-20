Dallas Wings sweep Atlanta Dream for first playoff series win since move to Dallas

The Dallas Wings dominated the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night to win the team's first playoff series since making the move to Dallas in 2009.

Star guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and racked up 7 assists in the 101-74 thumping to sweep the Dream in the best of 3 series.

Head coach Latricia Trammell wiped away tears of joy as time expired.

"In her first season she took us to new heights, you know, her motivation, her believing in us every day, that's in every player, so we appreciate her a lot," Ogunbowale said of the team's first-year coach.

"I'm going to say this: words can't express it. I can sit here and say I'm so happy for them, and they've done a great job, the championship mentality. I feel like I have loss of words. I just think that's not enough for them. I mean, they're amazing," Trammell said following the game.

The team had a champagne toast after the game to celebrate the victory.

The Wings will face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the next round of the playoffs.

The Aces won three of the four head-to-head matchups in the regular series.

Game 1 of that series is Sunday in Vegas.