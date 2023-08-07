Dallas Wings jersey to feature Mavs logo thanks to unique partnership

article

The two pro basketball teams in North Texas are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The Dallas Mavericks are now the first NBA team to sponsor a WNBA team that’s under different ownership.

The Girls Empowered by Mavericks, or GEM, program is now featured on Wings jerseys.

The program is designed to engage and empower young girls by staying active.

The Wings showed off the new sponsorship during Sunday night’s game against Chicago.

"It is so very exciting to me to think about the Dallas Wings and the Mavs joining forces and coming together to impact thousands of girls by investing in their futures," said Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

The logo will be featured on the Wings’ home and road jerseys beyond this season as part of a multi-year agreement.