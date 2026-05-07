Dallas Wings finalize roster ahead of 2026 season opener
DALLAS - The Dallas Wings have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.
Dallas Wings finalize 2026 roster
What we know:
The Wings announced the 14 players they will carry on their roster to begin the 2026 season. The players are:
- Paige Bueckers, guard
- Alysha Clark, forward
- Azzi Fudd, guard
- Aziah James, guard
- Awak Kuier, forward
- Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu, forward-center (Developmental Player Pool)
- Arike Ogunbowale, guard
- JJ Quinerly, guard
- Jessica Shepard, forward
- Maddy Siegrist, forward
- Odyssey Sims, guard
- Alanna Smith, forward
- Costanza Verona, guard (Developmental Player Pool)
- Li Yueru, center
Bueckers and Fudd were the No. 1 overall picks in the 2025 and 2026 WNBA Draft, respectively. Bueckers is coming off a sensational rookie season where she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Siegrist and Ogunbuwale are both multi-year starters for the Wings, while Yueru, Quinerly, and James were contributors to the 2025 squad.
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 03: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers #5 dribbles up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during the game on May 03, 2026, at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The team signed Alysha Clark, a three-time WNBA champion, in the offseason. Dallas also brought in 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith in free agency as well.
Odyssey Sims returns to Dallas after several previous stints with the franchise that drafted her No. 2 overall in 2014.
Verona and Mendijadeu can play up to 12 games with the Wings on their Developmental Player Pool contracts.
What's next:
The Wings will open their 2026 season on the road against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at 12 p.m. CT.
The team's first home game will take place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Wings.