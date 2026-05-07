Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Wings finalize roster ahead of 2026 season opener

By
Published  May 7, 2026 8:55pm CDT
Dallas Wings
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 3: Azzi Fudd #35, Maddy Siegrist #20, Paige Bueckers #5 and Jessica Shepard #32 of the Dallas Wings celebrate during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA Pre Season game on May 3, 2026 at the College Park Center in Ar

Expand

The Brief

    • The Dallas Wings have cut their roster down to 14 players ahead of their 2026 season opener.
    • The roster is highlighted by back-to-back No. 1 overall picks Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the former being the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.
    • Dallas also brought in several key free agents this past offseason, including 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark.

DALLAS - The Dallas Wings have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.

Dallas Wings finalize 2026 roster

What we know:

The Wings announced the 14 players they will carry on their roster to begin the 2026 season. The players are:

  • Paige Bueckers, guard
  • Alysha Clark, forward
  • Azzi Fudd, guard
  • Aziah James, guard
  • Awak Kuier, forward
  • Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu, forward-center (Developmental Player Pool)
  • Arike Ogunbowale, guard
  • JJ Quinerly, guard
  • Jessica Shepard, forward
  • Maddy Siegrist, forward
  • Odyssey Sims, guard
  • Alanna Smith, forward
  • Costanza Verona, guard (Developmental Player Pool)
  • Li Yueru, center

Bueckers and Fudd were the No. 1 overall picks in the 2025 and 2026 WNBA Draft, respectively. Bueckers is coming off a sensational rookie season where she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Siegrist and Ogunbuwale are both multi-year starters for the Wings, while Yueru, Quinerly, and James were contributors to the 2025 squad.

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 03: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers #5 dribbles up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during the game on May 03, 2026, at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Expand

The team signed Alysha Clark, a three-time WNBA champion, in the offseason. Dallas also brought in 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith in free agency as well.

Odyssey Sims returns to Dallas after several previous stints with the franchise that drafted her No. 2 overall in 2014.

Verona and Mendijadeu can play up to 12 games with the Wings on their Developmental Player Pool contracts.

What's next:

The Wings will open their 2026 season on the road against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at 12 p.m. CT.

The team's first home game will take place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Wings.

Dallas WingsSportsWNBA