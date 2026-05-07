Dallas Wings finalize roster ahead of 2026 season opener

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The Brief The Dallas Wings have cut their roster down to 14 players ahead of their 2026 season opener. The roster is highlighted by back-to-back No. 1 overall picks Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the former being the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Dallas also brought in several key free agents this past offseason, including 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark.



The Dallas Wings have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.

Dallas Wings finalize 2026 roster

What we know:

The Wings announced the 14 players they will carry on their roster to begin the 2026 season. The players are:

Paige Bueckers, guard

Alysha Clark, forward

Azzi Fudd, guard

Aziah James, guard

Awak Kuier, forward

Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu, forward-center (Developmental Player Pool)

Arike Ogunbowale, guard

JJ Quinerly, guard

Jessica Shepard, forward

Maddy Siegrist, forward

Odyssey Sims, guard

Alanna Smith, forward

Costanza Verona, guard (Developmental Player Pool)

Li Yueru, center

Bueckers and Fudd were the No. 1 overall picks in the 2025 and 2026 WNBA Draft, respectively. Bueckers is coming off a sensational rookie season where she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Siegrist and Ogunbuwale are both multi-year starters for the Wings, while Yueru, Quinerly, and James were contributors to the 2025 squad.

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 03: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers #5 dribbles up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during the game on May 03, 2026, at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

The team signed Alysha Clark, a three-time WNBA champion, in the offseason. Dallas also brought in 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith in free agency as well.

Odyssey Sims returns to Dallas after several previous stints with the franchise that drafted her No. 2 overall in 2014.

Verona and Mendijadeu can play up to 12 games with the Wings on their Developmental Player Pool contracts.

What's next:

The Wings will open their 2026 season on the road against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at 12 p.m. CT.

The team's first home game will take place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.