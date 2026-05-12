Dallas Wings lose 2026 home opener to Atlanta Dream

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The Brief The Dallas Wings dropped their 2026 home opener to the Atlanta Dream 77-72. Arike Ogunbowale led the team with 20 points. Paige Bueckers contributed 15. 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd missed the matchup with a knee injury.



Without their 2026 No. 1 overall pick, the Dallas Wings fell to the Atlanta Dream in their 2026 home opener.

By the numbers:

The Wings led after the first quarter and battled all evening long, but the Dream pulled away with a 77-72 victory.

Three Wings players scored double digits on Tuesday night, with Arike Ogunbowale leading the charge with 20 points.

Paige Bueckers scored 15 on a 5-12 shooting night. Jessica Shepard contributed 12 points.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 12: Jessica Shepard #32 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket during the game against the Atlanta Dream on May 12, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by Expand

Azzi Fudd missed the contest with what the team described as a knee injury.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 26 points, and Angel Reese contributed a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The loss evens the Wings' record at 1-1 early in the 2026 WNBA season.

What's next:

The Wings' next game is at home against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, May 14.