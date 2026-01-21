Dallas Wings unveil 2026 schedule

article

The Brief The WNBA and the Dallas Wings unveiled their 2026 schedule on Wednesday. The team will play 44 regular season games between May and September, including three contests at the American Airlines Center. Dallas kicks their season off on May 12 against the Atlanta Dream.



The Dallas Wings have released their 44-game 2026 season schedule.

What we know:

Both the Mavs and the WNBA released their 2026 schedule on Wednesday.

The Dallas-based team is in its 11th season in North Texas, and for the second consecutive year, the Wings will play games downtown.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 01: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings smiles in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on September 01, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees Expand

Three Wings games will be played at the American Airlines Center this season.

July 12 against the Chicago Sky

Aug. 7 against the Golden State Valkyries

Aug. 20 against the Indiana Fever

The rest of the Wings' home games will be played at College Park Center in Arlington.

Dallas kicks their season off on May 12 against the Atlanta Dream.

Dig deeper:

The Wings are looking to improve upon last year's 10-34 record, and have made some significant moves to do so.

They hired former South Florida coach Jose Fernandez in October after firing Chris Koclanes following the 2025 season.

The team also has the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, winning it for a second year in a row.

Last year, the Wings took UConn sensation Paige Bueckers first overall, and her rookie season is a big reason for excitement going into the 2026 season.

Dallas Wings opponent breakdown

Atlanta Dream (3) – Home: May 12, July 29 | Away: May 22

Chicago Sky (3) – Home: June 20, July 12 (AAC) | Away: May 20

Connecticut Sun (3) – Home: Aug. 2, Aug. 30 | Away: July 2

Golden State Valkyries (3) – Home: Aug. 7 (AAC) | Away: June 17, Aug. 17

Indiana Fever (3) – Home: Aug. 20 (AAC) | Away: May 9, Aug. 14

Las Vegas Aces (3) – Home: May 28, June 15 | Away: June 25

Los Angeles Sparks (3) – Home: July 19, Sept. 17 | Away: June 5

Minnesota Lynx (4) – Home: May 14, June 28 | Away: June 9, Aug. 9

New York Liberty (3) – Home: July 16 | Away: May 24, July 7

Phoenix Mercury (3) – Home: June 11, Sept. 19 | Away: Sept. 21

Portland Fire (3) – Home: Aug. 25 | Away: June 13, July 22

Seattle Storm (4) – Home: June 1, Aug. 23 | Away: June 22, Sept. 23

Toronto Tempo (3) – Home: Aug. 12 | Away: July 5, July 10

Washington Mystics (3) – Home: May 18 | Away: July 31, Aug. 5