Dallas Stars take on Winnipeg Jets in Game 1

The Dallas Stars hope to carry the momentum from Saturday’s Game 7 win over Colorado into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game 1

What we know:

The Stars will take on the Jets on Wednesday night.

The team is not saying whether No. 1 defenseman Miro Heiskanen or top scorer Jason Robertson will play.

What they're saying:

"Yea, I think good start on the road. Obviously, they had a real good Game 7, and everybody is pumped up about that game. You know, they almost went for summer vacation. But they had the great mindset to come back. And so, I think the start in the game. Their building is a tough place to play at," said Stars Forward Mikko Rantanen.

What's next:

Winnipeg has home ice advantage, which means even if the Stars win every game in Dallas, they still need to win at least one game in Canada to claim the series.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars Game

Game 1 airs on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m. CT.

It’s also available for streaming on ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The American Airlines Center is also hosting a watch party.