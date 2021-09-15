Dallas Stars to play preseason game in El Paso after city won Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020

article

The Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will play a preseason game in El Paso, Texas after the city was chosen as the winner of Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

The game will take place on October 3, at El Paso County Events Center. Tickets will be distributed by the El Paso Local Organizing Committee

El Paso won the online voting for Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020, which decides "2020’s most-spirited hockey community in America."

As part of the winning, El Paso also got $150,000 in rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz and $10,000 worth of new equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

