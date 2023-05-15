Dallas Stars to face Seattle Kraken in decisive Game 7

The American Airlines Center will be rocking Monday night as the Dallas Stars fight to survive and advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Stars’ second-round series against the Seattle Kraken was pushed to a decisive Game 7 after a dominant win by the Kraken Saturday.

Dallas pulled goalie Jake Oettinger from the game midway through Game 6 when things started to get out of hand.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 09: Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars and Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken face off during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 09, 2023 Expand

The team will need every advantage it can get in Game 7.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer hopes returning to North Texas will be the boost the Stars need to get to the next round.

"A tough time of year to beat any team three games in a row. We won [Game 4]. We won [Game 5]. So, it’s a big ask. It’s the reason you play it all season is to have home ice and a Game 7. And we’ve earned that and hopefully, we use that to our benefit," he said.

Monday night’s game at the AAC starts at 7 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals to play the Vegas Golden Knights.