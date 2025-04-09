Dallas Stars take on Winnipeg Jets in massive Western Conference clash on FOX 4
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars are looking to get back on track on Thursday night against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on FOX 4.
The Stars have lost three straight games, including a heartbreaking loss against the Vancouver Canucks where Vancouver scored three goals in the last minute of regulation before beating Dallas in overtime.
Dallas is 4 points back of the Jets, who are the top seed in the West.
A win on Thursday night could make home ice advantage throughout the playoffs a possibility for the Stars.
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars
WINNIPEG, CANADA - MARCH 14: Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets plays the puck around the net while goaltender Jake Oettinger #29 and Ilya Lyubushkin #46 of the Dallas Stars defend during second period action at Canada Life Centre on March 14, 2
Thursday night's meeting will be the fourth matchup between the Stars and Jets this season.
The Stars are 1-2 against the Jets this season.
The home team has won each matchup this year.
After a 7-game win streak, the Stars have now lost three straight, including two overtime losses.
The Jets are 6-4 in the last 10 games.
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars: How to watch the game
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Pregame: 6:30 p.m.
- Puck drop: 7 p.m.
- Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.
Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NHL and the Dallas Stars.