Dallas Stars take on Winnipeg Jets in massive Western Conference clash on FOX 4

The Dallas Stars are looking to get back on track on Thursday night against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on FOX 4.

The Stars have lost three straight games, including a heartbreaking loss against the Vancouver Canucks where Vancouver scored three goals in the last minute of regulation before beating Dallas in overtime.

Dallas is 4 points back of the Jets, who are the top seed in the West.

A win on Thursday night could make home ice advantage throughout the playoffs a possibility for the Stars.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

WINNIPEG, CANADA - MARCH 14: Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets plays the puck around the net while goaltender Jake Oettinger #29 and Ilya Lyubushkin #46 of the Dallas Stars defend during second period action at Canada Life Centre on March 14, 2 Expand

Thursday night's meeting will be the fourth matchup between the Stars and Jets this season.

The Stars are 1-2 against the Jets this season.

The home team has won each matchup this year.

After a 7-game win streak, the Stars have now lost three straight, including two overtime losses.

The Jets are 6-4 in the last 10 games.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars: How to watch the game

Date: Thursday, April 10

Pregame: 6:30 p.m.

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4.