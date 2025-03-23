Dallas Stars take on Minnesota Wild on FOX 4

The Brief The Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild at the AAC on Monday night. The Stars are 1-1 against the Wild this season. You can watch the game on FOX 4 and Victory+.



You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild on FOX 4 Monday night.

The Central Division showdown could be a potential playoff match-up down the road.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Wyatt Johnston #53 of the Dallas Stars skates against Devin Shore #19 of the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center on December 27, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Monday night's game will be the third meeting between the Stars and Wild this season.

The Stars won the first game 2-1 in November. The Wild won the second meeting 3-2 in overtime in December.

Dallas is looking to get things on track with new winger Mikko Rantanen.

Rantanen has only tallied two goals and two assists in his first seven games with his new team.

Both the Stars and the Wild have played well in recent weeks. Dallas is 6-2-2 in its last ten games. The Wild are 6-3-1.

How to watch the Dallas Stars game

Date: Monday, March 24

Pregame: 6:30 p.m.

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27

Mon., March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild (FOX 4)

Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)

Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27.

The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.