Dallas Stars open preseason against St. Louis Blues on More 27

article

The Brief The Dallas Stars play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. It is the Stars' first preseason game of the 2025-2026 season. You will be able to watch the game on KDFI More 27 or the Victory+ app.



The Dallas Stars quest to win another Stanley Cup gets underway on Saturday night, and you'll be able to watch the action on KDFI More 27.

The Stars take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in their first preseason game of the year.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Saturday night's meeting between the Stars and Blues will be the first chance for teams to see game action on the ice.

Last year, Dallas went 3-0 against St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars Preseason Schedule

Sat., Sept. 20 vs. St. Louis Blues - 6 p.m. CT

Tues., Sept. 23 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. CT

Thu., Sept. 25 @ Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. CT

Sat., Sept. 27 @ Colorado Avalanche - 6 p.m. CT

Tues., Sept. 30 @ St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 4 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 5 p.m.

When does the Dallas Stars regular season start?

Dallas will play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 9 in the regular season opener. The game will be a rematch of last year's playoff showdown.

Glen Gulutzan's Return

This year, the Stars will be led by returning head coach Glen Gulutzan. Gulutzan coached the Stars in the 2011-12 and 2012-2013 seasons. The team missed the playoffs both seasons.

After leaving Dallas, Gulutzan served as the assistant coach for the Vancouver Canucks, head coach of the Calgary Flames and assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers.