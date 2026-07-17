Dallas Weather: Showers and storms possible before the heat returns

The Brief North Texas has a few remaining chances for isolated morning showers and storms on Friday, mainly west of the DFW metroplex, before clearing up. The region will dry out over the weekend, with sunshine pushing seasonal afternoon highs into the mid-90s. Dangerous heat returns next week, with temperatures hitting or exceeding 100 degrees and the heat index climbing above 100 for most of the week.



North Texas has a few lingering chances for rain in the forecast before the triple-digit heat returns.

Friday Forecast

Isolated showers and storms are possible on Friday morning, especially west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

By Friday afternoon, the skies will clear and the highs will climb into the low 90s.

Weekend Forecast

By this weekend, things will dry out and warm up even more.

Seasonal highs in the mid-90s will be on tap throughout the weekend.

7-Day Forecast

By next week, the triple-digits return.

The forecast calls for seasonably hot and dry weather with highs near or slightly above 100.

The heat index is above 100 degrees for most of next week.