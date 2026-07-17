Dallas Weather: Showers and storms possible before the heat returns
DALLAS - North Texas has a few lingering chances for rain in the forecast before the triple-digit heat returns.
Friday Forecast
Isolated showers and storms are possible on Friday morning, especially west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
By Friday afternoon, the skies will clear and the highs will climb into the low 90s.
Weekend Forecast
By this weekend, things will dry out and warm up even more.
Seasonal highs in the mid-90s will be on tap throughout the weekend.
7-Day Forecast
By next week, the triple-digits return.
The forecast calls for seasonably hot and dry weather with highs near or slightly above 100.
The heat index is above 100 degrees for most of next week.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.