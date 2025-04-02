Dallas Stars take on Nashville Predators on More27

The Brief The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will play on KDFI More27 on Thursday night. The Stars are 1-1 against the Predators this year. Dallas is currently on a six-game winning streak.



The Dallas Stars will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in a game that you will be able to watch on KDFI More27.

The Stars' recent surge has Dallas within reach of the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets with just eight games left in the season.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday night's meeting will be the third matchup between the Stars and Predators.

The Stars won 4-3 in the first game of the regular season. The Predators won the second game 4-1 on December 12.

Dallas is 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Nashville has gone in the other direction, going 2-7-1.

The Stars clinched a playoff berth last week with a win over the Kraken. Nashville has been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch the Dallas Stars game

Date: Thursday, April 3

Pregame: 6:30 p.m.

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on TV on KDFI More27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27

Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)

Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27.

The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.

How to watch More27

You can find More27 in the following locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Over-the-air/Antenna: Channel 27.1, 4.2

Spectrum: Channel 7

DirecTV: Channel 27

YouTubeTV: Search More27 or KDFI