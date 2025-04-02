Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Stars take on Nashville Predators on More27

Published  April 2, 2025 10:26pm CDT
Dallas Stars
The Brief

    • The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will play on KDFI More27 on Thursday night.
    • The Stars are 1-1 against the Predators this year.
    • Dallas is currently on a six-game winning streak.

The Dallas Stars will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in a game that you will be able to watch on KDFI More27.

The Stars' recent surge has Dallas within reach of the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets with just eight games left in the season.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

 (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thursday night's meeting will be the third matchup between the Stars and Predators.

The Stars won 4-3 in the first game of the regular season. The Predators won the second game 4-1 on December 12.

Dallas is 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Nashville has gone in the other direction, going 2-7-1.

The Stars clinched a playoff berth last week with a win over the Kraken. Nashville has been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch the Dallas Stars game

  • Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
  • Date: Thursday, April 3
  • Pregame: 6:30 p.m.
  • Puck drop: 7 p.m.
  • Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on TV on KDFI More27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27

  • Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)
  • Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27.

The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.

How to watch More27

You can find More27 in the following locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

  • Over-the-air/Antenna: Channel 27.1, 4.2
  • Spectrum: Channel 7
  • DirecTV: Channel 27
  • YouTubeTV: Search More27 or KDFI

The Source: Information in this article comes from the NHL, the Associated Press and FOX 4.

