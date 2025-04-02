Dallas Stars take on Nashville Predators on More27
The Dallas Stars will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in a game that you will be able to watch on KDFI More27.
The Stars' recent surge has Dallas within reach of the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets with just eight games left in the season.
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
(Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Thursday night's meeting will be the third matchup between the Stars and Predators.
The Stars won 4-3 in the first game of the regular season. The Predators won the second game 4-1 on December 12.
Dallas is 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Nashville has gone in the other direction, going 2-7-1.
The Stars clinched a playoff berth last week with a win over the Kraken. Nashville has been eliminated from playoff contention.
How to watch the Dallas Stars game
- Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Pregame: 6:30 p.m.
- Puck drop: 7 p.m.
- Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on TV on KDFI More27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.
Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27
- Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)
- Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)
Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27.
The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.
How to watch More27
You can find More27 in the following locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
- Over-the-air/Antenna: Channel 27.1, 4.2
- Spectrum: Channel 7
- DirecTV: Channel 27
- YouTubeTV: Search More27 or KDFI
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NHL, the Associated Press and FOX 4.