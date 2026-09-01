Dallas Stars leave Victory+, move regular season broadcasts to Amazon Prime for 2026-27 season

The Brief The Dallas Stars list their primary television broadcaster as Amazon Prime on the team's website. All non-nationally televised Stars games will be available to watch on Amazon Prime with no additional subscription required. The move to Amazon Prime signals the end of the team's partnership with Victory+, where their games had been broadcast since 2024.



The Dallas Stars have moved to a new television provider for the upcoming NHL season.

Dallas Stars on Amazon Prime

CTSY: Dallas Stars

What we know:

The Stars' website lists Amazon Prime as the team's television provider.

All non-nationally televised broadcasts can be watched on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership. No additional membership will be required.

The team's broadcast personnel will remain the same on the new platform. Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh will provide play-by-play and color commentary respectively, while Brien Rea and Brent Severyn will host the pregame, intermission, and postgame shows.

Victory+ dissolved

Dig deeper:

No mention of Victory+, the Stars' previous broadcast partner, can be found on the team's website. The Dallas Stars have used Victory+ to broadcast their games for free since the 2024-25 NHL season.

No reason for the change was given, but sources tell FOX 4 that Victory+ ceased operations on August 31. The Dallas Morning News reports that the broadcaster has been dissolved, and will no longer broadcast high school football games.

The Texas Rangers also left Victory+ in July for BZZR, a new streaming platform.