Major crash on US-75 in Dallas leaves two cars overturned

The Brief A major crash on the US-75 Central Expressway and Northpark Boulevard caused two cars to overturn on Monday afternoon. Four ambulances transported victims to the hospital, but it's unknown how many people were hurt in the crash. All southbound lanes were closed after the accident, and reopened later on Monday evening.



All southbound lanes on US-75 in Dallas near Northpark Boulevard are closed due to a major crash.

Central Expressway crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

On Aug. 31 at around 3 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US-75 and Northpark Boulevard.

Reports indicated as many as four or five vehicles were involved in the accident. Two cars were seen overturned when Sky 4 flew over the incident.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says four ambulances transported people to hospitals following the crash.

Southbound lanes were closed due to the accident, and reopened later in the day on Monday.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how many people were transported to the hospital, or if there were any fatalities from the crash.