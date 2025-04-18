Dallas Stars without Robo for start of playoff series vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Brief The Dallas Stars' leading scorer, Jason Robertson, will be out for at least the first three games of the playoffs. He injured his right knee during the final regular season game against Nashville. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is also out for the start of the playoffs.



The Dallas Stars will be without the player who scores the most goals for their first playoff game on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson’s Injury Update

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

What we know:

Head Coach Pete Deboer said Jason Robertson, who led Dallas with 35 goals during the regular season, is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Robertson suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury on an awkward hit during Dallas’ regular-season finale against Nashville on Wednesday.

He skated off the ice without putting weight on the leg.

He’s likely to be out for at least the first three games of the series against Colorado.

Stars Stanley Cup Drive

Big picture view:

Robertson is not the only major playmaker missing the start of the playoffs.

Dallas’ top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen, is still out because of the knee surgery he underwent in late January.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, even with Tyler Seguin returning this week.

Adding to matters, the Stars are heading into the postseason on a seven-game losing streak.

What they're saying:

While these injuries put the team’s Stanley Cup dreams in serious jeopardy, Coach Deboer has led the team to the conference finals in both of his seasons at the helm.

And he believes the Stars have the depth they need to survive until Robertson returns.

"You know, if you’re talking about an injury to a key player, we’re probably better able to absorb that in that position than probably some others," he said. "The next man up. I mean, it’s this time of year. We’re not going to be the only team either starting without somebody or losing someone at some point. So, that’s the playoffs. You just gotta keep moving forward.

Stars vs. Avalanche

By the numbers:

During the regular season, the Stars split two meetings with Colorado when starting goalie Jake Oettinger was at the net – a regulation home win and an overtime road loss.

Last spring, the Stars beat the Avs in six games in the second round of the playoffs.