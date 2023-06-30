Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Stars focus on prospects with NHL Draft picks

The Dallas Stars are bringing back Evgenii Dadonov. The forward signed a two-year deal worth $4.5 million. It's the first of what could be several moves the Stars could make as they try to improve on last year's great playoff run.

DALLAS - After not having a first-round pick, the Dallas Stars used the second day of the NHL Draft to focus on future prospects.

In Round 2, the team selected defenseman Tristan Bertucci. Then the Stars chose center Brad Gardiner. Both played in the Ontario Hockey League.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 29: Brad Gardiner celebrates after being selected 79th overall pick by the Dallas Stars during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dallas used the next two rounds to choose another defenseman and a goalie – Aram Minnetian and Arno Tiefensee.

They finished up by drafting two more centers – Angus MacDonnell and Sebastian Bradshaw.

The Stars have a four-day development camp starting Saturday at Comerica Center in Frisco.