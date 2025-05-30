Dallas Stars eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs after Game 5 loss

article

The Dallas Stars’ season is now over.

The team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs after a poor performance in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Dallas Stars 3, Edmonton Oilers 6

The Oilers wasted no time scoring two goals within the first 10 minutes of play.

Former Dallas Stars player Mattias Zanmark contributed to the 6- 3 victory.

A power play by Roope Hintz gave the Stars hope. But a minute later, the Oilers kept the momentum going.

What they're saying:

There were a lot of questions as to why goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled from the game.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer shared reasons why.

"Anytime you pull a goalie, the reasoning is to spark your group. So that was the number one reason. We chased every single game in this series. And that's a tough way to play hockey against that team. Because, you know, it was the story of that entire series. But their fourth goal, Connor's goal, you know, we're pushing, pushing to try and get back in the game. And uh, puck bounces into the neutral zone. He's coming off the bench. And he's not missing that, it's game over," Coach DeBoer said.

What's next:

Edmonton now heads to the Stanley Cup final after winning the Western Conference 4-1.

This is Dallas’ third consecutive loss in the Western Conference Finals.