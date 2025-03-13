Dallas Stars to be featured in animated broadcast for Sunday game vs. Avalanche

article

The Brief Dallas Stars will be featured in a special NHL broadcast on Sunday, March 16. The game with the Avalanche will include features meant to engage young and international fans. The animated broadcast ("NHL Showcase presented by Dr Simi+") will air on MAX and Sky Mexico



The Dallas Stars game against the Colorado Avalanche this weekend will feature a special animated broadcast as the NHL looks to reach out to new fans.

Sunday's game will be animated to help bring the NHL to young international fans.

NHL Showcase: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

What we know:

The Stars-Avalanche game is one of several NHL games this season that will be an animated data visualization and use NHL EDGE Positional Data (NHL Puck & Player Tracking) to deliver the game of hockey to fans of all ages in fun and engaging ways.

Powered by Sony’s Beyond Sports’ technology, real-time data from NHL EDGE Positional Data merges with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking and is animated to bring every shot, save, pass, check, and goal to life in NHL animated programs.

The traditional game broadcast will air on TNT and TruTV starting at 2:30 p.m. CT and the "NHL Showcase presented by Dr Simi+" animated broadcast will air in Spanish on MAX in the US and Sky Mexico in Mexico – also starting at 2:30 p.m. CT.

(Source: NHL.com)

The broadcast will feature Dr. Simi, the mascot of popular Latin American health and wellness company Dr. Simi+.

What they're saying:

"The expansion of this programming pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, helping us grow hockey fandom with new and existing audiences at the local, national, and international levels," David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President of Business & Innovation, stated in a press release.

NHL Hockeyverse

Big picture view:

This Stars game is one of several NHL animated programs this season.

Future NHL Hockeyverse games this season include:

March 29: "Hockey Paradise" - New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

April 1: "Music City Hockey in Smashville" - Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators

April 13: "Harvey’s Mountain Classic" - San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames