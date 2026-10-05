Dallas Stars selling souvenir beer skate at American Airlines Center this season

The Brief The Dallas Stars will be selling a souvenir beer cup in the shape of a hockey skate at home games this season. DLLS Sports reports the beer boot will run fans $40 and will first be available for purchase during the Stars' October 20 game against the Boston Bruins. The Stars are the latest NHL team to offer beer in an unusual cup, with the Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres also offering novelty beer vessels.



Dallas Stars fans, you can drink beer out of a skate-shaped cup at home games this season.

Dallas Stars beer skate

What we know:

The Dallas Stars will be selling a hockey skate-shaped beer cup at home games this season.

The beer skate will be available starting October 20, when the Stars take on the Boston Bruins at the American Airlines Center.

DLLS reports the beer skate will run you $40, and will be sold wherever draft beer can be purchased inside the arena.

NHL souvenir beer cups

Dig deeper:

The Stars have become the latest NHL team to offer a skate-shaped souvenir cup.

Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes began offering a beer skate during their run to winning the Stanley Cup. ESPN reported the team sold out of beer skates before the third period.

The San Jose Sharks have also started offering a beer skate this season.

In Buffalo, fans can buy beer in a sword-shaped cup, complete with a handle, at Sabres home games.