Dallas Stars selling souvenir beer skate at American Airlines Center this season
DALLAS - Dallas Stars fans, you can drink beer out of a skate-shaped cup at home games this season.
Dallas Stars beer skate
What we know:
The Dallas Stars will be selling a hockey skate-shaped beer cup at home games this season.
The beer skate will be available starting October 20, when the Stars take on the Boston Bruins at the American Airlines Center.
DLLS reports the beer skate will run you $40, and will be sold wherever draft beer can be purchased inside the arena.
NHL souvenir beer cups
Dig deeper:
The Stars have become the latest NHL team to offer a skate-shaped souvenir cup.
Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes began offering a beer skate during their run to winning the Stanley Cup. ESPN reported the team sold out of beer skates before the third period.
The San Jose Sharks have also started offering a beer skate this season.
In Buffalo, fans can buy beer in a sword-shaped cup, complete with a handle, at Sabres home games.
The Source: Information in this story comes from DLLS Sports, ESPN, KNBR, and the Buffalo Sabres.