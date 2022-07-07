Dallas Stars 2022 schedule released, home opener set for Oct. 13

article

The Dallas Stars released their regular season schedule.

The team will open at home on Oct. 13 against Nashville. Their first road game is two nights later also against the Predators.

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanch will be in town on Nov. 21.

The Stars finish the season at home on April 13 against St. Louis.

To download a copy of the full schedule, visit https://cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/binary/334791656/binary-file/file.pdf.

RELATED: Dallas Stars preseason schedule released, training camp set to kickoff in September