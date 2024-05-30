Expand / Collapse search
Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?

Published  May 30, 2024 10:12pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DALLAS - With the Dallas Mavericks clinching the Western Conference title, fans are ready to get their hands on some official merchandise

Following the Mavs’ 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, Academy Sports + Outdoors is reopening two DFW stores to sell official locker room t-shirts, hats and other swag. 

Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are headed back to the NBA Finals after superstar performances from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The sporting goods store has opened the following locations:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Dallas
6375 E. Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75231

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Mesquite
1665 North Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

The Mavs will advance to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.

Game 1 is against the Boston Celtics on June 6.

