Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?
DALLAS - With the Dallas Mavericks clinching the Western Conference title, fans are ready to get their hands on some official merchandise
Following the Mavs’ 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, Academy Sports + Outdoors is reopening two DFW stores to sell official locker room t-shirts, hats and other swag.
The sporting goods store has opened the following locations:
Academy Sports + Outdoors – Dallas
6375 E. Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75231
Academy Sports + Outdoors – Mesquite
1665 North Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Mavs will advance to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.
Game 1 is against the Boston Celtics on June 6.